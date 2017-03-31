Businesses out of reach of floodwaters

OUT OF HARM'S WAY: Real Estate Agent Helen Harm was keeping a close eye on the water levels over night and was happy to see the Condamine Peak just before 8.30 this morning before it reached her Fitzroy St property.

WARWICK business owners in flood-prone areas are happy to see Condamine River levels receding this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted the water levels would reach up to 6.6 metres but the river is now falling after peaking at 6.2 metres earlier this morning.

Ryanie for Tyres owner Brendan Ryan said he had not been overly concerned by the floodwaters.

Steele's Bakery owner Gail Steele said she had trucks on stand by to remove any machinery.

"We had them prepared just as a precaution,” Mrs Steele said.

"It doesn't look like the floodwaters are going to come anywhere near the store now.”

Neighbouring business owner Helen Harm said she had been up since 2.30am to keep an eye on the water levels.

"I thought it would peak much earlier than was predicted,” she said.

"They were saying it could have gotten up to a metre under the 2013 levels but after the rain stopped at about 10 last night I knew we weren't going to get that much.

"I can only just see the water through the trees from the back of our store front now and the levels are falling.”

The service station attendant at United Fuels just past the OO Madsen Bridge said he was unconcerned by the water levels.

"We're not too concerned at this point,” he said.

"If the bridge does close I may email head office and ask whether we should shut too as business would slow down so much if the road's closed.”

Sporting clubs surrounding the Condamine River have remained relatively safe from the floodwaters.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said the hockey club had taken precautions last night to protect the fields from damage.

"We have learnt a lot from previous floods and have tried to flood proof as much as possible,” Cr Windle said.

"We put our procedures in place last night and we moved the tractor and mowers out of the shed and other stock to higher ground.

"There were a dozen or so people down there helping to so it didn't take long.”

On the other side of town, management at John Dee had made the decision to close for the day due to the high water levels.

Warwick parkrun has now been cancelled as the 5km river walk course has been submerged by floodwaters.