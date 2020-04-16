Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shutdown

IN LIMBO: Darren Cox Rose City Caravan Park said the park has been filled with the “sound of silence” as shutdowns continue to wreck havoc on businesses.

WARWICK businesses fear there’ll be little left to smile about as they struggle to stay afloat in an endless limbo caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While no business has been left untouched by the virus, those who rely on major events had been hit hardest with little to no government support coming to assuage fears.

Jumpers and Jazz in July would usually make up 15—20 per cent of Rose City Caravan Park owner Darren Cox’s yearly revenue, but with empty lots into the foreseeable future, only his remaining permanent caravanners kept him from considering closure.

“If it wasn’t for the permanents, we’d be done, that’s a given,” he said.

“I mean what do you do in this situation? You can go to the bank but that will only bite you on the way back.”

Already, businesses around the region had cited coronavirus as a factor in liquidating, and Mr Cox believed more could follow after a devastating 2019 marred by fires and drought.

“Perhaps there will be (business who won’t survive). If you go somewhat broke while this happens how do you recover? It’s not like you can open doors,” he said.

“It’s also not going to be all over by next month. Even if people do go back to work, if they don’t have the money saved then they can’t spend it.”

As of yet, the family business had not been eligible for any subsidies and while he remained optimistic about the future, Mr Cox worried allowances wouldn’t allow the local economy to break even.

“I think a lot of those who get Jobkeeper allowances will come back and be told we don’t have the work for you. It’ll be a way to weed people out.

“There’ll be a lot of unhappy people walking the streets.”

STAYING SAFE: Ciro and Melinda Borelli mask up in order to adapt their business 4Stagioni Mobile Pizza, to coronavirus

Business models adapt overnight

FOR many businesses, the only way they were staying above water was by adapting and urging residents to support local.

At 4Stagioni Mobile Pizza, owners Melinda and Ciro Borelli were thinking on their feet.

“We lost all our private catering which is the bread and butter of our business,” Ms Borelli said.

“It was an absolute low. We worked really hard for years to create the market and felt we had done quite well and then the rug was pulled out from underneath us.”

With insurance and food licence payments coming in, the mobile van quickly came up with a method of pop-up contactless takeaway, from the front of their Warwick-Killarney Rd home.

To their relief, the venture was met with success and the van sold out within hours.

For the sole traders who also weren’t covered under subsidies, the community support was enough to keep food on the table and bills paid for now.

“It’s heartwarming. This lets up keeping paying the mortgage,” Ms Borelli said.

“We don’t have any expendable cash and everything we make is going back into the business but this little stream once a week may be enough to keep us buoyed.”

Chamber of Commerce urges residents to #SupportSmall

Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said the business organisation was continuing to work with Queensland peak body, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Queensland (CCIQ) to help struggling business.

“The Warwick Chamber of Commerce Continues to provide Chamber member with the latest updates for CCIQ regarding available government support, software and resources including a COVID-19 webinar series,” she said.

On a regional level, she encourage residents to keep doors open by being outspoken in support.

“The Warwick Chamber supports the #SupportSmall initiative during COVID-19 by encouraging locals to buy from independent businesses,” she said.

“They employ local people. They support our local community. And they have always helped us.

“Now is the time to help them.”