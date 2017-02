Kenny Slide performs at the National Busking Championships South East Queensland event in Stanthorpe on Saturday, February 25.

ALL manner of music has filled the streets of Stanthorpe.

Solo performers, groups and even a magician have brought the town's main street to life for the Australian National Busking Championships south-east Queensland regional finals.

Today marked the second time the event had taken place in Stanthorpe, after its debut in the town during the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival last year.

The music will move to Weeroona Park from 4pm ahead of the judges' final decision.