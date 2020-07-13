Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man at a Townsville hotel who crossed the Queensland border after being asked to turn around. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police have arrested a man at a Townsville hotel who crossed the Queensland border after being asked to turn around. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

BUSTED: Cops catch Vic man in Townsville hotel

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th Jul 2020 7:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Victorian man has been arrested in Townsville accused of fleeing his state in an alleged stolen car, dodging Queensland border patrols and hiding out in a city hotel.

Daniel Barrass, 29, was eventually caught after a long trip up the east coast brought him to Townsville where he reportedly intended to meet-up with a woman he met online.

His efforts to leave his state came as the area was gripped by COVID-19 and many safety restrictions were in place, including strict border controls.

The Townsville Bulletin understands Barrass was caught at the Mitchell Highway border controls about 2am in mid-May.

Due to a lack of resources in the rural area, he was instead asked to turn around and head back to Victoria.

The warning did not deter him and he allegedly made his way across the Queensland border on an unmarked back road.

Barrass was arrested on May 22 at a hotel in the city and faced court last week charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, possession of property suspected of having been used in an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act and obstruct police.

Police did not comment about whether he had been charged with breaching the Chief Health Officer's directive for allegedly crossing the border without a permit, ignoring police direction and failing to self-isolate.

Traffic at the border crossing from NSW on the last day of school holidays. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
Traffic at the border crossing from NSW on the last day of school holidays. Photograph : Jason O'Brien

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enforced strict border controls for Victorian visitors from Friday, with most people being turned away if they tried to enter Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk said exemptions would apply to Queenslanders returning from Vic­toria for essential specialist work, as well as for legal, health or compassionate grounds, but they must quarantine for 14 days at their expense. Queensland Health has been contacted for comment.

Dozens of people have already been turned around at the border as queue of cars lined the highways at the weekend.

Barrass was remanded in custody until his next court date on July 17.

Originally published as BUSTED: Cops catch Vic man in Townsville hotel

More Stories

editors picks police investigation townsville victoria coronavirus outbreak

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial offender shatters door in Warwick street brawl

        premium_icon Serial offender shatters door in Warwick street brawl

        Crime The street fight was just one part of a four-month string of crimes committed by the 22yo man.

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action

        Fresh concern for region's border police

        premium_icon Fresh concern for region's border police

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.

        Soil turned in exiciting Emu Swamp development

        premium_icon Soil turned in exiciting Emu Swamp development

        News The Deputy Prime Minister visited the dam site as the long-awaited project prepares...