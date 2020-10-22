BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

SHOCKING CRIMES: Scores of Warwick mums and dads face court each year for a range of offences. Photo: file

WHETHER it’s drug dealing, a violent domestic dispute, or assaulting police, scores of Warwick mums and dads earn a date with the magistrate for their crimes.

2020 has been no exception, with a number of parents landing themselves in court over a range of illegal activities.

Below, you’ll find some of the most startling offenders to come through Warwick courts this year.

WOMAN’S “VILE” ACT IN WATCH-HOUSE

Warwick mum of three Candice Rae Laurie had almost made it to freedom after a stint in the watch-house when she spat on a policeman, earning a spot back in her cell.

The 34-year-old was initially taken into custody last New Year’s Eve after abusing the police officers called to a disturbance between two men at an Albion St home.

Laurie smashed a cup on the floor of her cell during her stay at the Warwick watch-house, and then spat on an officer’s shoe as she was being released.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing police, two counts of wilful damage of police property, public nuisance, contravening a police requirement, and two unrelated thefts.

She was fined $500 and ordered to pay almost $400 in restitution to Warwick retailers.

DAD BUSTED WITH HOMEGROWN DRUG SUPPLY

A police raid foiled this Southern Downs dad’s attempt to grow his own drugs, which earned him a hefty $1250 fine.

Police found a number of plots with freshly planted seeds stored under warming lights in a new greenhouse when they raided Shaun David Cooper’s Clifton home on June 29.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the search also uncovered a small quantity of marijuana and several drug utensils.

The 41-year-old was caught only weeks earlier in Toowoomba driving unlicensed and with methamphetamines in his system.

Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

He was disqualified from driving for 11 months in addition to the fine.

METH-DEALING MUM AVOIDS JAIL TIME

Stanthorpe mum Melissa Welstead avoided spending time behind bars after claiming she only sold meth and marijuana to support her own drug addiction.

Police raided the 45-year-old’s home in October 2019, where they found her mobile phone detailing nearly a dozen drug deals carried out within the region.

The Warwick District Court heard eight of these involved varying quantities of methamphetamines, with a further three related to marijuana.

Welstead pleaded guilty to 11 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

She was sentenced to 15 months’ jail with immediate parole.

FATHER SMASHES FURNITURE DURING VIOLENT FAMILY DISPUTE

A Warwick dad was fined $900 for smashing a piece of furniture during an argument with his ex over her “useless” housekeeping.

In December 2018, the 45-year-old was at his ex-partner’s Warwick home for dinner with her and his stepchildren, and he soon became angry about the untidy state of the house and the lack of food.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the conflict escalated rapidly, repeatedly punching a nearby pedestal fan and screaming obscenities at the woman.

The man’s ex-partner had taken out a protection order against him earlier that year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

COCAINE-DEALING DAD NARROWLY AVOIDS JAIL SENTENCE

Dealing cocaine is a “personal experiment” this Southern Downs dad has sworn to never repeat, after a month of rapid-fire drug supplies almost cost him his freedom.

Police raided Hayden Peter Richey’s Stanthorpe home in December 2018, where a search of his mobile phone revealed he dealt varying amounts of marijuana on 10 occasions in Glen Aplin.

The 26-year-old also offered small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy to friends while on a trip to the Gold Coast.

Richey pleaded guilty to 12 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing an item used in connection with a drug offence.

He was sentenced to nine months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

POLICE NEED DOG SQUAD TO TRACK DOWN WARWICK DAD

This Warwick dad was placed on 18 months’ probation and taken off the roads for two years after a string of petty crimes landed him in hot water.

Tanna Jordan Alldridge was in a friend’s car in Harlaxton in January when the driver performed a sudden U-turn to avoid police officers at the end of the street.

Police pursued the car, though it took a further dog squad search and foot chase to pin down the 21-year-old.

While there was no confirmation the Warwick man was driving, police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a search upon his arrest revealed another person’s debit card in his pocket.

Alldridge claimed the card belonged to a friend, but was unable to give their name or address, leading police to believe it was stolen.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing tainted property, driving while disqualified, and breaching multiple community service orders.

The tainted property conviction was not recorded.

WARWICK MUM APPEARS TWICE IN ONE YEAR

Warwick mum of three Sandra Lee Howard appeared in both the Warwick Magistrate and District Courts this year on a range of drug and traffic offences.

The 41-year-old dealt varying amounts of methamphetamines on 10 separate occasions, with a total value of $1925, between October 16 and 28, 2019.

She was then involved in another four dealings of the drug and another one of marijuana within the same 12-day period.

The Warwick District Court heard the mum only turned to drug dealing to feed her own meth addiction, which spiralled out of control following a number of family health concerns.

On this occasion, Howard was sentenced to 18 months’ jail with immediate parole after pleading guilty to 15 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils.

Only months after these proceedings, the 41-year-old again fronted the Warwick court, though this time was convicted of evading police and drug driving.

She was fined a hefty $6672.50 and disqualified from driving for two years.