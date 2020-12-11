BUSTED: Warwick thieves front court over crimes

SHOPLIFTING: These Warwick thieves were sprung taking goods worth hundreds of dollars. Picture: Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

SHOPLIFTING: These Warwick thieves were sprung taking goods worth hundreds of dollars. Picture: Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

LIGHT-FINGERED Rose City residents have been sentenced in court after being nabbed for a range of stealing crimes.

Katherine Jean Fleming claimed she “thought she was doing the right thing” when she took her ex-housemate’s photo albums, computer, and clothing to her new residence in October last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Fleming’s former housemate had no idea she had taken the items, despite the 42-year-old’s claims she had told them previously.

Fleming contended she had known the housemate for nearly two decades and believed she was looking out for him when she took the belongings after their previous residence was broken into.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

She was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

A petty shoplifting attempt turned into a much more costly affair for this Warwick mum, after she was caught stealing makeup from Warwick’s Priceline Pharmacy on multiple occasions.

Holly Jade McGrath first went to the store on April 4, where she asked a staff member for help choosing a tube of concealer before slipping it into her bag unnoticed and leaving the store without paying.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said McGrath tried a similar method only three days later with two pressed powder compacts, this time hiding them in the back pocket of her jeans.

The stashed product set off the store’s alarms and McGrath fled the scene, though was soon tracked down by police.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client was “extremely stressed” at the time due to Covid and family concerns, though accepted this was “no excuse” for her actions.

McGrath pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.

She was fined $150 and ordered to pay the full $52.44 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

Christopher Thomas Ryan-Mason claimed his failure to pay for nearly $90 worth of groceries from a Warwick retailer was simply an oversight.

The 21-year-old went to Woolworths at Rose City Shoppingworld on July 31 with his heavily pregnant girlfriend and a friend. They scanned $89.70 worth of drinks and food through a self-serve checkout, then took the items and left without paying.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client believed his partner had paid for the groceries at the time, though now accepted his wrongdoing and had made several attempts to directly reimburse the store.

Ryan-Mason pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He was given a three-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay the full $89.70 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

$2.5K DAMAGES: Warwick man trashes house in drunk rage

VOTE NOW: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Warwick

Warwick man assaults neighbour after seven years of conflict

Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty