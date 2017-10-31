Busy in a queen's world for rodeo

RODEO and campdraft week is done and dusted for another year.

On the grounds, the action was fierce and competitive across both the rodeo and campdraft events.

The week was a busy one for the participants in the Rodeo Queen Quest, who took the experiences in their stride after the presentation evening a fortnight ago.

Warwick Rodeo Queen runner-up Tori Rafton said she and the other entrants had a fantastic week.

"It's such a good feeling to be able to represent a society such as the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society which has the capacity that it does,” Miss Rafton said.

"It is the biggest and most famous rodeo and campdraft in Australia, and as a representative it is an honour to be able to promote it.”

Rodeo week was a big one for all Queen Quest entrants, and Miss Rafton said a highlight for her was the themed Tough Enough to Wear Pink day.

"We had the best day dressing up on Friday,” she said.

"It was good to see the society get behind such a good cause.

"Breast cancer has such a dramatic impact over so many different people, and for them to show support for a foundation like Breast Cancer Research and help the work of the Classic Ladies Foundation is great.

"It's important to see such a big event support something that affects so many people.”

Another highlight of the week was the grand entries, which were conducted before rodeo events each evening.

"There is no other feeling like flying flat around the ground,” Miss Rafton said.

"It was an incredible adrenalin rush, and they don't call it a hot lap for nothing.

"Before they called my name to come out, I was just focused on controlling my adrenalin, as my heart was racing as I was waiting to head out.

"Not many people get to experience it, and to be involved is a massive thrill.”

Miss Rafton and other entrants were also involved in a first in Warwick, as they presented signed letters to the Criterion Hotel owners for its 100th anniversary celebrations.

"It was a very cool experience to be a part of,” she said.

"We didn't know until a day or two beforehand, but it was so much fun.”

Also on the agenda was a visit to schools outside the region, including Killarney, Yangan, Maryvale, Allora and Wheatvale.

"They are the future generations of the society,” she said.

"Especially with young girls, we are able to provide them with an outlet to advance their passion by joining a quest.

"To have the support of Queen Quest sponsors, rodeo and campdraft sponsors and the Show and Rodeo Society committee has helped to put this event on, and make it what it is for all participants,” Miss Rafton said.