Butchers unite against supermarket price war

FIRM STANCE: Bell's Butchers owner Ross Bell says he won’t let a price war impact his product quality or customer service.

WARWICK butchers say they don’t want or need a price war with supermarkets to remain competitive, despite major chains slashing their meat prices.

Conglomerates like Coles have been reportedly dropping their meat prices to ease the financial burden on families during the virus outbreak, with concerns the reduced prices could crush small and locally owned butchers’ trade.

Bell’s Butchers owner Ross Bell said the coronavirus had certainly changed the way his business operated, it had not driven his income, quality, or customer base down.

“We’re very affected from the wholesale side of it – there’s no clubs, pubs, restaurants, or hotels, so that side of it is down to just about nothing,” Mr Bell said.

“But then again, on the customer side of it, a lot of people are avoiding the shopping centres and coming up to us instead, which is a good thing.

“We’ve always had quality and we always will – I’m not going to sell an inferior product.”

For Lyons St Butcher owner Michael Brickley, it’s also been business as usual throughout the pandemic, with panic-buying being one notable exception.

“It actually picked up, it went crazy for a while there – as it did everywhere, I suppose – and it’s stayed pretty good,” Mr Brickley said.

“We source about 99 per cent of our meat locally – the beef, pork, and lamb are all local, and then the chicken comes from Toowoomba.

“Our supply is pretty good, we just initially weren’t prepared for the onslaught, but after the first couple of days we had it pretty well right.”

Mr Brickley agreed that his regular customers had kept coming back to the smaller business, instead of being lured to supermarkets with the promise of lower prices.

“We have a really good clientele, they’ve been really loyal throughout,” he said.

“We’ve been the same as usual all the way through, and we’ll just keep on going.”

Coles’ reduced meat prices come as the chain announced this week that they will be ending their community shopping hour in response to the pressure on supply chains easing and essential items becoming more readily available.

This Thursday will be the last day where the first hour of each weekday’s trade will be specifically allocated to either the elderly and vulnerable or healthcare workers.

Regardless of supermarket trends, local butchers like Mr Bell maintain the most important thing both during and after the coronavirus pandemic is the community’s support.

“The support of our customers is our number one priority, and we’re trying our best to look after everyone,” he said.

“It’s been a bit of hard times for about a month or so, but hopefully everything will soon start opening up again, and we’re looking forward to that happening and getting the business back on track.

“Hopefully we’ll make it through, and so long as our customers keep supporting us we’ll make it through the pandemic.”