Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dr Fiona Foley has written a book that will be released in November. Photo: Cody Fox
Dr Fiona Foley has written a book that will be released in November. Photo: Cody Fox
Books

Butchulla artist to release book addressing injustices

Carlie Walker
16th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BOOK addressing the injustices that have befallen the Butchulla people is set to be released in November.

The book, written by Butchulla artist Fiona Foley, is titled Biting the Clouds.

A description of the book has been circulated ahead of its release.

"In this groundbreaking work of Indigenous scholarship, Foley addresses the inherent silences, errors and injustices from the perspective of her people, the Badtjala of K'gari," the description read.

Fiona Foley's book.
Fiona Foley's book.

"She shines a critical light on the little-known colonial-era practice of paying Indigenous workers in opium and the 'solution' of then displacing them to K'gari.

"Biting the Clouds - a euphemism for being stoned on opium - combines historical, personal and cultural imagery to reclaim the Badtjala story from the colonisation narrative.

"Full-colour images of Foley's artwork add further impact to this important examination of Australian history."

Dr Foley is from the Wondunna clan of the Badtjala nation.

She exhibits regularly in Australia and internationally.

In 2014 she was the recipient of an Australia Council Visual Arts Award.

She is a regular keynote speaker at conferences across the world.

book butchulla fraser island k'gari
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Good news for stranded Aussies

      Good news for stranded Aussies
      • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

      Top Stories

        Comedian kickstarts challenge to help Warwick farmers

        Premium Content Comedian kickstarts challenge to help Warwick farmers

        Rural ‘You can’t unsee that, you can’t unlearn it’: How the devastating reality of drought ignited passion and inspired change.

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        NAMED: 70 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 70 people appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...