Buy from bush at Killarney Christmas markets

MARKETS: Alan and Robyn Winfield check bargains at a past Killarney Country Markets, with this Christmas-themed one to be bigger and better. Photo: John Towells / Warwick Daily News

MORE than 40 stallholders will be showcased at Killarney’s Christmas markets as organisers urge residents to buy local this Christmas.

The December 20 markets will boast everything from jewellery, art and food and were a seasonal adaptation of the town’s monthly Sunday markets.

With more than 550 people having attended in 2019, hopes were high for a big crowd again this year, according to organiser Sandy Mills.

“The response we had when we started markets up again after Covid was amazing,” she said.

“We pushed hard to get locals involved and the talent around the district is incredible.

“Even the few who can’t make it are already booked in for January.”

The events come in time for the town’s annual Christmas lighting up this week.

The local QCWA branch will even make Christmas trees to fit in with the festive theme.

In a year where small stores and independent creators were tested to the max, Mrs Mills said it was vital to buy local where possible.

“It’s been a hard year for everybody, hasn’t it? I’ve never known it to be so hard on small towns as it has been,” she said.

“We’re lucky in one respect to get a lot of travellers who come out for a day in Killarney and go to the Falls, look at the murals, or have a picnic.

“But if people can support locals and buy from the bush, that supports a lot of people.”

The market will be held on Willow St, from 8am-1pm.