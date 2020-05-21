BUY LOCAL: Changing tide for boutique businesses

BUY LOCAL: Barambah Organics owner Jane Campbell shows how her prize winning Labnal showing buying local comes with quality. Photo Inga Williams / The Satellite

BUY LOCAL: Barambah Organics owner Jane Campbell shows how her prize winning Labnal showing buying local comes with quality. Photo Inga Williams / The Satellite

A BONUS for many boutique operations during coronavirus has been the shifting tide towards supporting local — something Southern Downs businesses hope will last long after the virus threat.

While similar #buylocal campaigns were sent around following drought and bushfires, coronavirus has laid bare Australia’s dependence on the international market — leading many inner-city residents to try their hands at smaller businesses for the first time.

One is these producers to be given a boost is Barambah Organics, made up for three farms, one of which is based in Goondiwindi.

Owner Jane Campbell said an increase in Sydney, Melbourne and southeast Queensland buyers had been a “good sign” of changing attitudes, following years of harsh drought.

“All farmers have been through hell the past two to three years, with drought and incredibly cruel bushfires,” she said.

“It becomes a cycle you have to be able to withstand but we’re very happy to enjoy these benefits these last couple of months.”

Ms Campbell said having a distinctive point of difference had also bolstered the brand after hospitality ground to a halt.

“I think people are wanting to buy food that actually is loaded with nutrients and are conscious that they’re eating well to stay fit and nourish themselves and their family,” she said.

“Cafes tend to buy in bulk and are more financially conscious, which can sometimes lead to cheaper ingredients, where consumers now have been able to see they can get really good quality food at home too.”

Sponsors of the annual of Hell of the West, Ms Campbell said supporting local often meant more than just a success story for the business.

“When you buy our products, we’re able to spend money in the local community,” she said.

“It’s a two-way street.”

AUSTRALIAN MADE: Leather worker, Kay Roberts with Josh Furness of Kent Saddlery who said Australian Made helped spread their ethos.

The move to support Southern Downs products is backed by new statistics from the Australian Made Campaign.

According to chief executive Ben Lazzaro, applications for the green and gold kangaroo logo quadrupled since February.

“Throughout March and April, we had an unprecedented number of applications from businesses that wish to use the Australian Made logo on their products, and that’s holding steady in May,” Lazzaro says.

“That evolution has been fast-tracked by COVID-19. Australian manufacturers have pivoted, repurposed, and in the process demonstrated they can make just about anything.”

One local business to reap the rewards of promoting their local production through the logo was Kent Saddlery.

A part of the Stanthorpe community for over 30 years, seeking out the Australian Made certification was a “natural progression” for the business, according to manager Josh Furness.

“Our customers like that we’re Australian made,” he said.

“For us our products, being local means we’re able to get feedback from customers of what is working for them and what we can do to improve, as well as new products ideas.”

Mr Furness said he welcomed a shifting consumer attitude towards supporting local in the post-pandemic world, with hopes it would help keep residents employed.

“We’ve definitely noticed that angle of things as manufacturers — it’s something we’ve been hoping for a while and has definitely helped during coronavirus,” he said.

“In our circumstances, buying local is helping train young people, helping use the skills of older people — it’s a very big part of what we’re about here.”