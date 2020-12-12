Menu
BELTED: Director at Applethorpe's Eastern Colour, Nathan Baronio is one of the producer showcased on the map.
News

BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

Tessa Flemming
12th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A NEW tourism project is set to guide tourists from farm to fork, showcasing the tireless efforts of Southern Downs producers along the way.

The Southern Downs and Granite Belt Food Maps was launched by Southern Downs Regional Council and the Southern Downs and Granite Belt tourism yesterday.

The Food Maps support locations and products which use at least 50 per cent locally grown ingredients or are grown 100 per cent on-site.

The maps also encourage visitors to use cafes and restaurants who incorporate locally grown ingredients on their menus.

The maps come in two forms - the 'Buy and Eat Local Map' for tourists and the 'Farm and Produce Map' for the food industry including cafe and restaurant owners.

 

FIRST LOOK: Farmers and Produce Map
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the maps were a step forward in putting local produce on a national stage.

"Food Producers are the most important people on earth and I am very excited that we have these maps which will assist our local farmers and producers, to promote more of their product and grow awareness of locally produced sustainable food," he said.

"We live in a region of abundance with four distinct growing seasons, and we are proud to launch the new Southern Downs & Granite Belt Food Maps, to help locals and visitors enjoy the best of the region from farm to fork."

The food maps are located at https://southerndownsfoodmap.com.au/.

