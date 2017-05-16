Buyer boasts top prices

TOP QUALITY: Allora cattle trader Noel Veal with a pen of angus steers he sold at a significant profit for client Glenn Hentschel.

CATTLE trader Noel Veal has seen firsthand the rewards of a buoyant market.

The Allora businessman has been buying and selling cattle for a handful of clients around the Southern Downs for more than 30 years.

After two years of growth, Mr Veal last week sold for a substantial profit, a pen of angus steers he had bought two years ago.

"I had bought them for $366 a head at 230kg, and sold them at the cattle sale for $1727 a head,” he said.

"That was about $13,818 for the eight of them at an average of 656kg for about $2.63 a kilo.

"I had bought them for Glenn Hentschel and he had kept them running on grass for just over two years.

"If you can buy the right cattle and keep them for just long enough , you can generally do well.

"I had bought these before prices shot up and they'd just been in the paddock.”

Mr Veal said he had about 20 clients for whom he traded cattle from "Thanes Creek to Spring Creek”.

He said business had boomed with the strength of the Australian cattle market.

"I have a dozen cows and calves myself but I specialise in buying cattle for the feedlots,” Mr Veal said.

"I worked at West Talgai feedlot for 15-and-a-half years and used to draft all the cattle to go to Woolworths.

"It started off small just talking to a few people but with the cattle prices growing so much in the past couple of years so has my business.”

Mr Veal said it was rewarding to help clients get a good return price on cattle.

He also runs his own trucking service to help clients transport cattle.

"I go under the name Noel Veal's Carrying Service, just helping about eight clients for the time being to take cattle between paddocks,” Mr Veal said.

"The secret is to be able to buy the right cattle at the right time.

"It's a little bit like buying a Mini Minor and selling as Mercedes and you've just got to know what sort of cattle to get at the time.”