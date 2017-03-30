Buyers flock to Ascot

SELLING SUCCESS: Harriet Forster from AuctionsPlus and Ascot Cattle Co co-owner Jim Wedge welcoming a crowd for Ascot's first autumn cattle sale.

ASCOT Cattle Co made more than $500,000 for the stud's first autumn sale last Friday.

The North Toolburra charolais and angus stud, run by Jim Wedge and Jackie Chard, has previously held five spring sales.

Mr Wedge said they were now planning to retain the second seasonal sale as an annual auction, following an overall gross of $547,000 with 95% overall clearance for the inaugural sale.

"We'll still have the spring sale as planned on September 29 but we're now looking to make the autumn sale an annual one as well,” he said.

"We decided to bring in this sale for a couple of reasons, the first being we have a number of quality bulls and females at this time of year and we saw an opening for a small offering of bulls.

"The second is if people are looking for breeding females at this time of year, this is a good opportunity to sell.

"The first sale worked well and we were very happy with the results.”

A total of 37 of 38 angus heifers on offer sold to a top of $8000 to average $3418.

Forty of 41 charolais heifers sold to a top of $5000 to average $2712.

From an offering of 25 angus bulls, 24 sold to a top of $13,000, to average $7375, while 20 of 23 charolais bulls sold to a top of $18,000 to average $6750.

The feature was three homozygous polled bulls selling to a top of $18,000 to average $12,300.

"Because we are focussing on the polled gene in our charolais it was great to see people taking an interest in this trait,” Mr Wedge said.

"The angus offering were in hot demand and they did do better in the averages for both bulls and females but we were very pleased with a charolais bulls as well.

"The charolais heifers also sold as well as we had been expecting, which was great to see for the first autumn sale.”

Mr Wedge said the contingent of local buyers was overshadowed by breeders from further afield.

"There were a few local buyers, which is always good to see,” he said.

"But a lot of our cattle also went to New South Wales and out into central Queensland as well.

"I think the furthest west we had Queensland buyers from was Clermont and we had buyers virtually right down to the New South Wales and Victorian border.

"It's not unusual as we've sold both bulls and females into Victoria and South Australia before but it was definitely a good group of buyers for this time of year.”

Ascot Stud will have a total of 110 charolais and angus bulls on offer during the stud's next 2017 spring sale in September.

"We're just preparing to wean at the moment,” Mr Wedge said.

"We're planting out some forage wheat and oats which those bulls will move onto from the pasture ahead of the spring sale.

"We're also working on a video from Friday's sale.”

For more information on the Ascot and upcoming sales, go to ascotcattle.com.au