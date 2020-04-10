Buzz: The return of a dear old friend

Finally, we’re back in business: NRL is to resume on May 28.

Finally, we’re back in business: NRL is to resume on May 28.

You never fully appreciate something you love until it's taken away from you.

The horrible emptiness of the past few weekends has proven that. We've missed going to the pub, to the beach, out to restaurants and family gatherings.

But for many of us, nothing is worse than life without our rugby league.

Tommy Trbojevic's blistering speed for the Sea Eagles.

How we have missed the magic of James Tedesco.

Cam Smith putting on a blue with the referees.

Latrell Mitchell trying to make it as a fullback at the Rabbitohs.

Roosters champion James Tedesco and his scintillating linebreaks.

The freakish skill of Kalyn Ponga up in Newcastle.

Payne Haas and his 250m every Friday night for the Broncos.

Craig Bellamy's blow-ups inside the Storm coaching box.

The fury from Craig Bellamy when things go pear-shaped.

David Fifita and his explosive running game on the Brisbane edges.

And Jack Wighton in the Canberra Raiders Green Machine.

Thankfully, we're now getting our game back.

Only 48 sleeps away, Thursday night, May 28.

Pizzas or Chinese takeaway and a six-pack.

The polished skills of Kalyn Ponga when he is in full flight for the Knights.

And good luck with the social distancing in the lounge room when your team scores.

We can forget about coronavirus, at least for a couple of hours.

A round-three resumption with the Raiders v Dragons.

What price we're debating Mary McGregor's future at full-time.

Sydney Roosters against arch-rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs.

No crowd but heaps of hate.

Latrell against his old club that he left in such controversial circumstances.

Will he be fit enough this time? Will he last longer than 60 minutes?

The clash of the undefeated Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

Are the Panthers finally ready to deliver this season on Gus Gould's five-year-plan?

Or will Storm show us it will be another long winter at the foot of the mountains.

Not long to go, fans.

Originally published as Buzz: The return of a dear old friend

The incredible leadership of Cameron Smith.