By George! Top 100 baby names revealed

Royals and celebrities are having a huge influence on how parents are naming Generation Alpha-born children, according to experts.

WHILE Charlotte and Oliver maintained their reign over the state's most popular baby names, pop culture and the arrival of a new generation of Royals have influenced many newcomers to Queensland's Top 100 Baby names for 2020, according to experts.

The popularity of singers like Billie Eilish has been reflected in the recently released list of the Top 100 Baby Names by the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM), with the name hitting the Top 100 for the first time.

It came in at number 53 of most popular girl's names in Queensland last year, while it did not rank in the Top 100 in 2019.

It is a trend that has been reflected nationally in line with the popularity of the musician, according to Australia's Top Baby Names 2020 report by McCrindle Research, with Billie also ranking as 66th most popular girls name.

"From exposure to television, movies and social media, millennial parents are drawing inspiration from celebrities when it comes to naming their children," it states.

The Australia's Top Baby Names 2020 publication also states the arrival of British Royal babies like Archie and George have led to increased incentive for some millennial parents to give their Generation Alpha newborns the same names.

"In the five years since Prince George was born, George's rank in the (national) baby name list jumped 37 places. George now sits at 33rd position," the report states.

In Queensland, George came in as the 28th most popular boys name in 2020, up from 35 the year before.

George Gillespie, 7 months. George and Jack are two popular boys names that continue to climb the ladder in popularity. Photo Steve Pohlner

Prue Gillespie, 34, said she and her husband chose George and Jack because they wanted strong names.

"We wanted strong, classic names that stood the test of time," she said.

"It probably is no real surprise that they are both family names too so we thought that was another great reason."

Jack Gillespie, aged 4, with brother George Gillespie, 7 months. Photo: Steve Pohlner

Archie was listed as the 20th most popular boys name in the Sunshine State in 2019, while the registry recorded it as the thirteenth most common name in 2020.

The jump has been attributed Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with his Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2019.

Others, according to the McCrindle report, are falling into the 100-year-trend and returning to more traditional names.

The theory suggests a name takes about 100 years to become fashionable again after an initial period of popularity.

"While there is a trend to opt for more unique names, traditional names are also popular among Generation Alpha babies and demonstrate the 100-year return trend," it states.

Generation Alpha are considered to be babies born since 2010, mostly to Millennials.

Jack, which came in at number three and four most popular boys name in Queensland in 2020 and 2019 respectively, was just one example of this occurrence.

"Jack, which has had more years at number one this century than any other boys' name, was not even in the Top 100 in 1985," the McCrindle report states.

The Top 100 baby names reflects the most common names given in Queensland, so more unique ones, like the one given to little Ezekiel Stoltz of Wellington Point, was not on the list. Picture: Sybil Stoltz

"It is an example of the 100-year return, having been the fifth most popular name in the 1920s, before its decline until recent years."

"William has been the second most popular boys' name nationally for the last five years, a position that amazingly, it held for a similar period of time, exactly 100 years ago."

William has also consistently appeared in Queensland's Top 10 favourite names for years.

Even Charlotte was once a "near extinct" name, according to the McCrindle report, with it only returning to the Top 100 in 1989.

"When Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, her name overtook Olivia as the most popular baby name," it says.

Data from the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM) shows 359 parents registered the name Charlotte in 2020, while Hayley rounded out the top 100 for the year with only 51 people giving that name to their daughter.

Oliver topped the boys list, with 525 Queensland babies receiving the name, while Felix hit the list at 100, with 63 people christening their son with the name.

It was only the second time Felix had hit the Top 100 in the past decade, according to the Queensland RBDM, with it first appearing at number 90 in 2019.

It was not the only more unique name to appear in the Top 100 Baby Names in recent years, with Maverick also hitting the Top 100 for the first time, coming in at number 84.

Of the 59,914 births registered throughout 2020 in Queensland, there were more than 12,000 different first names recorded.

