BY THE NUMBERS: Campaign bringing dignity to women

PERIOD PAIN: Share the Dignity volunteer Julie Unwin is counting on the generosity of residents to help provide basic essentials for women and girls.

THE biannual Share the Dignity drive to end period poverty is back again this August, and organisers are urging Warwick residents to donate to help local women retain their basic rights.

But for those of you still confused as to why the drive matters, here’s our simple breakdown by the numbers that matter:

2.5 MILLION

SINCE Share the Dignity was founded in 2015, the charity has been able to donate that many period products to women in need.

From those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough, the products have helped countless women retain their human dignity.

5065

HOW many Aussies volunteer for this fantastic cause.

Warwick organiser and teacher Julie Unwin got involved in the charity when she realised her students were missing out on school because they couldn’t afford basic sanitary items.

“Our girls — our next generation, our future, are missing out on school for something as simple as not having access to sanitary items,” Mrs Unwin said.

”I’m a mum of a daughter as well, and you have to stop and think how easily it can happen.”

650-700,000



THE number of people who were estimated in May to have lost work following coronavirus.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 43 per cent of Australians remained jobless in their latest July findings.

Women were also more affected in terms of job losses, with an 8.1 per cent fall compared to a 6.2 per cent slide for men, which is why Mrs Unwin said now was more important than ever to donate.

The charity’s March drive was also cut short due to the pandemic, leaving a national shortage in period goods.

“With coronavirus now, a lot of people have been displaced or affected and charities are in an absolute need,” Mrs Unwin said.

3

THAT’S how many donations boxes are located around the Rose City.

The boxes are located at Ironside Industries, in the Parmalat precinct, and there are two outside of Woolworths.

Mrs Unwin is also happy to pick up donations privately if you get in contact.

All donations will be distributed locally.

“Donations stay local to help local ladies,” Mrs Unwin said.

“It’s really important — they’re not getting shipped out, they’re helping the people we past on the streets.”

1

IF YOU want to help make a difference, Warwick residents have one month, from August 1-31 to help donate or get involved.

For more information, head to sharethedignity.com.au or contact Mrs Unwin on julie.unwin@hotmail.com.