BY THE NUMBERS: crime on the Downs in 2017

The latest stats see an increase in criminal offences on the Darling Downs. Scott Powick

THE latest statiscal review from the Queensland Police Service has shown mixed results across a range of offences on the Darling Downs.

The figures show a reduction in unlawful entry into other premises and computer fraud offences across the district.

The review represents a comprehensive insight into the level and nature of crime reported for each police district throughout Queensland.

The overall crime rate across the Darling Downs District from 2015/16 to 2016/17 increased by 6.7 percent to 26,336 offences.

Darling Downs District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly today welcomed the release of the review.

Over the 10 year period from 2007/08 to 2016/17, Darling Downs District recorded a decrease in the rate of offences against the person.

"When adjusted for population growth, the overall crime rate of offences against the person over the past 10 years decreased by 9.1 percent, while offences against property increased by 4.6 percent,” Superintendent Kelly said.

In 2016/17, unlawful use of motor vehicles increased by 38 percent, unlawful entry into houses increased by 6.3 percent and unlawful entry into shops increased by 0.7 percent, while unlawful entry to other premises decreased by one percent.

Superintendent Kelly urged the community to be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with the rate of offences against property increasing by 15.5 percent in the past year.

"A lot of unlawful entry to motor vehicle offences and other property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” Superintendent Kelly said.

"We urge the community to use all available security options to prevent opportunistic thefts as a result of unlocked or unsecured property.

"The Darling Downs District, in conjunction with detectives and uniform police, have established dedicated property operations in Toowoomba City, the Lockyer Valley and the Warwick Patrol Group to address the challenge of property crime.

"In addition to proactive and intelligence-led patrols and the work performed by all teams, police will continue with proactive policing and community programs, such as the myPolice Darling Downs blog and Neighbourhood Watch groups to remind the community to be actively participating in crime prevention methods.”

Fraud offences increased by 17.7 percent. Computer fraud decreased by 10.7 percent, cheque fraud decreased by 23.7 percent and other fraud decreased by 47.6 percent. Credit card fraud increased from 409 in 2015/16 to 864 in 2016/17 and identity fraud increased by 20.5 percent.

"Over the past 10 years the rate of fraud offences has stayed the same when adjusted for population growth, however with ongoing advancements in technology, fraudulent activity continues to be prevalent in our community with 1,203 offences reported in the Darling Downs District over the past 12 months,” Superintendent Kelly said.

"This is a timely reminder to the community of the importance of adopting preventative measures and behaviours such as not providing personal information to unverified organisations or individuals, to ensure they are protected against fraud.”

In the Darling Downs District, the rate of Domestic and Family Violence Applications increased from 526 in 2015/16 to 554 in 2016/17, or five percent in the rate of applications per 100,000 person.

"In 2016/17, approximately 70 percent of applications were police initiated,” Superintendent Kelly said.

The number of breaches to Domestic and Family Violence Protection Orders increased from 882 in 2015/16 to 964 in 2016/17.

"Darling Downs District Police will continue to work with the community including Toowoomba Together, Domestic Violence Support Agencies, other government departments and the broader community to support victims and to take actions against domestic violence offenders,” Superintendent Kelly said.

"The Toowoomba Domestic Violence High Risk Team is an example of the collaboration of these groups in responding to domestic violence.

"The QPS is committed to working in partnership with the people of Queensland to provide professional policing services that will, over time, prevent and reduce the incidents of domestic violence in Queensland.”

The Annual Statistical Review 2016-17 is available on the QPS website.