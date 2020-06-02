Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toowoomba Bypass will require repairs in four places.
The Toowoomba Bypass will require repairs in four places.
Information

Bypass lanes to close for surface repairs

2nd Jun 2020 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETOURS will be in place from tomorrow on the Toowoomba Bypass after several issues with the asphalt surface were discovered, requiring repairs.

Nexus Infrastructure, which built the $1.6 billion road project, will carry out repairs from tomorrow until Saturday on the surface of four of the bypass' bridges.

The company released a statement, saying cars would be detoured in one section.

"Repairs are required where localised sections of the asphalt surface have not bonded correctly to the bridge deck and need to be repaired to ensure a consistent road surface," the statement said.

"Three of the four bridges on the bypass will remain open during these works using traffic control.

"However, the Wirths Rd overpass will involve a detour via the off-ramp and on-ramp at the Warrego Highway interchange."

Nexus said short delays should be expected by motorists.

"Safety of the toll road is our highest priority so please follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control in place during these works," it said.

The Toowoomba Bypass was opened on September 8, after several years in construction.

Locations of works:

- Gittins Rd overpass - eastbound lane

- Old Goombungee Rd overpass - westbound lane

- Gowrie Creek bridge - westbound lane

- Wirths Rd overpass - westbound lane

nexus infrastructure road repairs toowoomba toowoomba bypass
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        premium_icon Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        Community Family builds farming venture with son’s name and memory.

        Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        premium_icon Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        News Australian’s consume on average 60 kilos of eggs per person per year, and now the...

        Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        premium_icon Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        Sport Warwick athlete has sights set on new goal.

        ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        premium_icon ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        News Motorists across the region are encouraged to act quickly if they want to save...