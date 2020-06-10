Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor inside the prisoners car after hearing the verdict where she was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor inside the prisoners car after hearing the verdict where she was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
News

Byron mum to soon walk free from Bali jail

Francis Witsenhuysen
10th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay mother of two is set to walk free free from Bali's horrific Kerobokan jail next month after serving four years for the fatal bashing of a police officer in Kuta in 2016.

A new podcast Sara Connor Trial by Media has been released ahead of the 49-year-old's release from the notorious Indonesian prison.

Ms Connor and her former boyfriend, 38-year-old British national David Taylor, were found guilty of the deadly assault of Balinese officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose broken body had 42 bloody wounds, including grisly head injuries, and was found in the sand of Legian Beach in August 2016.

Connor was sentenced to four years jail for her involvement in the killing. Later on appeal three high court judges increased her sentence to five years.

The two faced a maximum sentence of 15 years for murder, however, the prosecutor pursued the assault charges, finding the couple had no intention to kill the officer.

Aussie mum set to walk from Bali jail

Released last week, the podcast episode Sara Connor Trial by Media, is part of the Sorcha Stories podcast series created by Ms Connor's former media officer Sarah Mulvin.

 

BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor listens to the Judge reading the verdict and sentencing her to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
BALI 13/3/2017 .. Sara Connor listens to the Judge reading the verdict and sentencing her to 4 years in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

"I hope she is allowed to be free now that she has served her time and that people and the community will give her the space she needs with her family, recover and heal," Ms Mulvin said.

"I was appointed the media officer for Sara Connor the day she was arrested.

"After she was charged with murder, back in Byron Bay, her family and friends were in shock.

"The tabloids and worldwide media went into a full on frenzy."

Ms Mulvin said Ms Connor sent her a letter before the trail in 2016 letting her know her services were no longer required.

Listen to the podcast here: Sara Connor Trial by Media

 

More Stories

 

Community rallies around Byron mum charged with Bali murder

Aussies in overseas jail hell this Christmas

bali jail byron bay northern rivers crime podcast release sara connor
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community farewells one-of-a-kind inventor, farmer and dad

        premium_icon Community farewells one-of-a-kind inventor, farmer and dad

        News Southern Downs extrovert will be dearly remembered for walking to the beat of his own drum.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        POOCHES PERMITTED: Where to take your dog on the Downs

        premium_icon POOCHES PERMITTED: Where to take your dog on the Downs

        Pets & Animals Your complete guide to where you can take your furry friend now restrictions have...

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        • 10th Jun 2020 4:53 AM
        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        • 10th Jun 2020 4:51 AM