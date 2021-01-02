Menu
A head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car has landed one man in custody after bystanders are thought to have restrained him until help arrived.
Crime

Bystanders restrain driver after crash in 'stolen' car

by Elise Williams
2nd Jan 2021 12:31 PM
A man has been taken into police custody following a head-on crash involving a suspected stolen car in north Brisbane.

Three people including a child were involved in the head on collision in Aspley just before 10.40am. 

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, one adult patient has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition, while the other two patients are undergoing assessment at the scene of the crash on Maundrell Tce. 

They are both believed to be in a stable condition. 

It's understood members of the public restrained the alleged driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, whose age is unknown, until police arrived.

Police are redirecting traffic at the corner of Maundrell Terrace and Hamilton Road.

More to come … 

Originally published as Bystanders restrain driver after crash in suspected stolen car

car theft crime police

