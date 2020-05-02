Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a cat was found cable tied in a public reserve.
Crime

Cable-tied cat dumped reserve

2nd May 2020 10:32 AM

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in "an horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived, after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

Originally published as Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

animal cruelty

Just In

    Television star dies

    Television star dies
    • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can Warwick be trusted with easing restrictions?

        premium_icon Can Warwick be trusted with easing restrictions?

        News EVERYTHING you need to know about compliance rates, residents dobbing and what police are watching out for.

        • 2nd May 2020 9:30 AM
        Sold out stock reveals surge in ISO activity

        premium_icon Sold out stock reveals surge in ISO activity

        Business Warwick businesses sell out of gym equipment, gardening gear as residents try to...

        JobKeeper offers ‘only option’ for economic survival

        premium_icon JobKeeper offers ‘only option’ for economic survival

        Business ‘Painful’ process prevents some Southern Downs businesses from seeking help.

        'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        premium_icon 'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        Breaking Driver 'walked away' from frightening collision on Southern Downs.