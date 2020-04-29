Cafe and restaurant ban could lift soon

A WAY FORWARD: The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining owner Scott Morton said the new proposal had given him fresh hope for his business. Photo Jayden Brown

WARWICK cafes and restaurants could reopen their dining rooms by June under new guidelines pitched to the State Government by the sector’s peak industry body.

In their “COVID-19 Best Practices” proposal, the Restaurant and Catering Association (R&CA) said the coronavirus restrictions currently banning dine-in customers could be relaxed in about six weeks.

The proposal comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted earlier today that forced closures of pubs and restaurants could be reversed sooner rather than later.

For business owners across Warwick, the June date could make the difference between making it through the coronavirus pandemic or closing their doors for good.

The R&CA’s guidelines for businesses include a guest register for contact tracing, spacing tables 1.5m apart, implementing single-use cutlery and condiments, and obtaining a microcredential in coronavirus sanitation training.

Many of Warwick’s cafe and restaurant owners were thrilled to hear the first talks of an endpoint for their severely restricted trade, and welcomed the new measures.

The Cherry Tree Coffee and Dining owner Scott Morton said the recommendations would easily implemented and a small price to pay in exchange for normal trade.

“We more or less had a similar kind of no-contact system that had just gone into place a couple of days before we were forced to shut down,” Mr Morton said.

In the long run, it’s going to be better for us and we’ll be able to stay in business – we’ll suffer badly otherwise.

I think a (June reopening) is the sort of timeline that’s reasonable – I do think it needs to be a slow introduction though, we can’t race into it.”

Mr Morton said the current coronavirus restrictions had nearly ruined their business, with takeaway and delivery orders just enough to keep them running.

“We provide a sit-down experience – it’s more than just our food or our menu, we provide a location for people to relax and meet others, and that’s our main business,” Mr Morton said.

“We’ve cut probably 75 per cent of our workforce, we’re just treading water at the moment.

As hard as it is, it’s real life – this is happening, and there isn’t much we can do about it except keep moving.”

Bluebird Kitchen & Smokehouse owner Jim Osborn agreed that he would like to see Warwick’s cafes and restaurants opening their doors quickly, but not if it compromised public health.

“We of course welcome normal trade back, but we want to see it come back in a way that is safe for everyone and actually sensible,” Mr Osborn said.

“We don’t want to see it rush back for the sake of it, and I think there’s a lot of scenarios where it could actually be really damaging to the business.

Whatever happens, (the pandemic) won’t last forever, and if normal trade does come back in June we’ll what we can to make the best of that.”

R&CA chief executive Wes Lambert said the guidelines had already been submitted to the Palaszczuk Government for review, but warned pubs and bars were on a different time frame.

“Some of these measures might seem restrictive, but they are necessary for having (restaurants and cafes) open by June,” Mr Lambert said.

“We’re also advocating for no bar service at present, because that would require people to queue up and be relatively close to drinks being made, which isn’t safe practice at present.

It’s only for the time being, until we are 100 per cent sure that bringing people together again doesn’t lead to further outbreaks.”

For both Mr Morton and Mr Osborn, one of the only positives to result from the coronavirus pandemic has been the overwhelming community support.

“The reaction and the help from the community has been fantastic and we can’t thank the community enough for that,” Mr Morton said.

“It is a massive community effort, and if people weren’t supporting us or purchasing locally it would probably put the rest of us out of work.

In a couple of months, hopefully we’ll be on the comeback to normality – or at least something like it.”