Cafe chain makes moves in Rose City

A new cafe is coming to town.

WARWICK could soon be set to host a new cafe chain with a call out for franchiser thrown open.

Gloria Jean's is advertising for a franchisee to take on a drive through store at the corner of Fitzroy and Albions Sts.

The investment level for prospective franchisee is $250,000 to $500,000 when the store is built.

Development of the lot, opposite Subway on Fitzroy St, was approved by the Southern Downs Regional Council last year.

Sophie Lester

At the time, the development application included a drive-through food outlet and a block of offices that would have room for six business, including health services.

The office blocks would have frontage to Albion St and both buildings will be required to be built 300mm above flood level.

The council bought the block from Telstra in 2005 for $275,000.

The Daily News has contacted Gloria Jean's for comment but has not yet received a reply.