Cafe owner devastated as intruders smash shop

A Eumundi cafe was trashed by intruders at the weekend, leaving the owner to ask why anyone would do that to him.

Taste of Africa on Memorial Dr was left a scene of destruction, with furniture flipped, the till ripped open and coins scattered on the floor.

The community has shown its support with people offering to help with the clean up, and put on free performances to help the business recover from the blow.

The owner said the cafe would reopen on Wednesday.

Taste of Africa cafe on Memorial Dr in Eumundi was targeted and trashed by intruders over the weekend.

"Thank you so much everybody for your support and concern," the owner said in a post.

"It was a bit messed up but not too much damage thankfully and it's all cleaned up now so we will be back in business on Wednesday as usual so thanks for your support once again."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the matter had been reported to police, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether any property is missing.

They said no one has been charged as of 8am Monday.

A GoFundMe, "Help Support Taste of Africa Eumundi Cafe", was created by a resident with $160 raised towards a $1000 target as of early Monday.

Fundraiser organiser Chantelle Johnson asked people to show support for the cafe "in these hard times and make sure this is not a reflection of our town".

"If anyone would like to donate to help with the damages made and get their spirits back up," she said.

"If you cannot donate but would like to help you can always go and get your next take out meal there.

"Hopefully this brings some awareness and we can support local and show our true spirit."