Cafes, gyms, pubs added to alerts list

More health alerts have been issued for cafes, gyms and pubs across Sydney as the Avalon cluster grew to 116 on Boxing Day.

The northern beaches cluster has grown to 116 as restrictions across Sydney reverted back to pre-Christmas provisions on Sunday morning.

The northern beaches region returned to stay-at-home orders with no indoor gatherings allowed and only four reasons residents are permitted to leave home.

People are also not allowed to enter or leave the northern and southern regions of the northern beaches, which is split at the Narrabeen Bridge and east of the Baha'i Temple.

For the rest of Sydney, the restrictions returned to 10 people allowed to visit homes, with children aged under 12 again included in the cap.

Suburbs such as North Sydney, Belrose, Balmain, Rozelle and Drummoyne are among the new venues added to the NSW Health coronavirus alerts list.

Below are the most recent alerts for NSW. For the full list, click here.

The Belrose Hotel in Belrose has been added to the list of casual contact alerts. Picture: Jim O'Rourke

Anyone who attended the following venue at the following times is considered a close contact, and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether a negative result is received:

Cibo Cafe, North Sydney (71 Walker Street), Wednesday December 16 from 12pm - 12.45pm.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the following times is a casual contact who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received:

Anytime Fitness, Belrose (Glenrose Shopping Centre), Sunday December 6 from 9.30am - 11.30am and Monday December 7 from 9.30am - 11.30am;

P'nut Street Noodles Thai Restaurant, Balmain (415 Darling Street), Wednesday December 16 from 6pm - 6.15pm;

Belrose Hotel, Belrose (5 Hews Parade), Friday December 11 from 12pm - 6pm;

Sir Reuben, Rozelle (702 Darling Street), Sunday December 20 from 11am - 11.30am;

Zeus Street Greek, Drummoyne (187-189 Lyons Street), Tuesday December 22 from 6pm - 6.15pm;

Balmain Post Office (366b Darling St), Tuesday December 22 from 3.30pm - 4pm.

Sydneysiders braved the weather and coronavirus for Boxing Day sales shopping, despite pleas for residents to stay home this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

Anyone who attended the following venue at the following times should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear. If further symptoms appear, isolate and get tested again:

Australian Red Cross Op Shop, Avalon Beach (5/48 Old Barrenjoey Road), Tuesday December 15 from 1pm - 2pm;

Ian Potter Children's Wild Play Garden, Centennial Park (Off Grand Drive), Tuesday December 22 from 10am - 11.15am.

The health advice or times have also changed for the below public transport routes. Passengers who travelled on this bus for at least 30 minutes must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

People who travelled on this bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. They should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

B1-1 starting at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Road ending at Stand M, Wynyard Station, York Street, Thursday December 17 from 11.30am to 12.36pm;

B1-1 starting at Stand B, Wynyard Station, Carrington Street ending at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Road, Thursday December 17 from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.

For the full list of COVID-19 alerts, please visit the NSW Health website.

