Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Manunda Hawks AFL player is under investigation over child grooming allegations
Manunda Hawks AFL player is under investigation over child grooming allegations
Crime

AFL player accused of grooming underage girls

by Jordan Gerrans
2nd Sep 2020 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALLEGATIONS of an AFL Cairns footballer grooming underage girls have been referred to the league's governing body's integrity unit.

A Manunda Hawks player has been accused of asking underage girls for photos of their bodies on social media, with members of one alleged victim's family posting screenshots of the alleged conversations on social media.

The head of the AFL's integrity unit in Melbourne has been in contact with local officials in Far North Queensland about the allegations.

"It is a police matter that we have referred to the AFL ­integrity unit," AFL Cairns operations manager Craig Lees said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

AFL Queensland officials became aware of the allegations late on Monday and referred the situation to their chief executive Dean Warren.

A Cairns woman made the allegations on social media, claiming the player first sent photos to girls and then asked if they would like to make money by sending him photos of themselves in return.

Manunda Hawks president Garry Hartrick was yet to speak to the player on Tuesday afternoon.

"If there is something that is inappropriate or unlawful, the police will be informed of it and it will go through those channels," Mr Hartrick said.

"We appreciate and support that if there is an issue, then it needs to be looked at by the police.

"As a football club, we will be guided by the AFL and their integrity unit and we will abide by what they say.

"Our job as a club will be to support the individual and his mental health as well," Mr Hartrick said.

Originally published as Cairns AFL player accused of grooming underage girls

More Stories

afl child grooming crime sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        ‘NO BORDERS FOR BOARDERS’: Battle to get kids home

        Premium Content ‘NO BORDERS FOR BOARDERS’: Battle to get kids home

        News Warwick student shares heartache at prolonged separation

        The business being paid $1m to photograph state

        Premium Content The business being paid $1m to photograph state

        Technology Aerial mapping outfit is surveying land with potent new technology