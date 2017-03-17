30°
News

Call to curb painkiller sales amid heart attack fears

AAP | 17th Mar 2017 8:46 AM
Ibuprofen can lead to stomach ulcers, liver and kidney damage, but research has now made a scary new link.
Ibuprofen can lead to stomach ulcers, liver and kidney damage, but research has now made a scary new link.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Commonly bought over-the-counter painkillers including ibuprofen have been linked to a significant increased risk of cardiac arrest.

A 10-year Danish study of nearly 30,000 patients found the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen - commonly sold as Nurofen or Advil - was associated with a 31 per cent increased risk of a cardiac arrest.

The findings have led to calls for tighter restrictions on the sale of NSAIDs.

"Allowing these drugs to be purchased without a prescription, and without any advice or restrictions, sends a message to the public that they must be safe," said study author Prof Gunnar Gislason, professor of cardiology at Copenhagen University Hospital Gentofte in Denmark.

"Previous studies have shown that NSAIDs are related to increased cardiovascular risk which is a concern because they are widely used."

Researchers examined all out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients in Denmark between 2001 and 2010 using the nationwide Danish Cardiac Arrest Registry.

Data was collected on all redeemed prescriptions for NSAIDs from Danish pharmacies since 1995.

These included diclofenac, naproxen, ibuprofen rofecoxib and celecoxib.

Use of NSAIDs during the 30 days before cardiac arrest was compared to use of NSAIDs during a preceding 30-day period without cardiac arrest.

Out of the 28,947 patients, more than 3300 were treated with a NSAID up to 30 days before the event. Ibuprofen and diclofenac were the most commonly used NSAIDs.

The risk of cardiac arrest was greatest among those who used diclofenac (51 per cent), while ibuprofen was associated with a 31 per cent increased risk.

Naproxen, celecoxib and rofecoxib were not associated with the occurrence of cardiac arrest.

"The findings are a stark reminder that NSAIDs are not harmless," said Prof Gislason.

"NSAIDs should be used with caution and for a valid indication. They should probably be avoided in patients with cardiovascular disease or many cardiovascular risk factors," he added.

It's thought NSAIDs exert numerous effects on the cardiovascular system, which could explain the link with cardiac arrest.

These can include the constriction of arteries that control blood flow to the heart and raising blood pressure.

Prof Gislason believes these drugs should be removed from supermarket shelves and only be available at pharmacies, in limited quantities, and in low doses.

"Do not take more than 1200mg of ibuprofen per day," he advised.

"Naproxen is probably the safest NSAID and we can take up to 500mg a day. Diclofenac is the riskiest NSAID and should be avoided by patients with cardiovascular disease and the general population," he said.

From 2018, painkillers containing codeine sold in Australia will require a prescription.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration decided last year that these products would no longer be available over the counter amid ongoing concerns about overuse and abuse of the painkiller.

- Otago Daily Times

NZ Herald

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news health medical medication painkillers

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Best man for the job

Best man for the job

Local accountant Jeff Hannaford vies for Warwick RSL board position

Call to curb painkiller sales amid heart attack fears

Ibuprofen can lead to stomach ulcers, liver and kidney damage, but research has now made a scary new link.

Study of 30,000 finds increased risk of heart attack

12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets.

Looking forward to the weekend? Check out these events to keep busy

Head along to the Senior Sports Star Awards

RECORD: Nobby sportsman Angus Young has the record, eight, for most senior sports star monthly wins.

Book now for the annual Sports Star awards

Local Partners

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

The Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Young kids brave shave to fundraise

BRAVE SHAVE: Warwick Central State School teacher Jayne Shelley, students Kweller Manfield and Teresa Winstanley with principal Christine Dolley.

Children as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients

Former Hockeyroo to enlighten sport stars

Kerry Wharton, pictured on the way to equal second in a Warwick A-grade golf championship event, will recall many of her Australian hockey team experiences as guest speaker at Monday night's senior sports award dinner.

Hockeyroo to speak at awards dinner on Monday night at Warwick RSL

12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets.

Looking forward to the weekend? Check out these events to keep busy

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!