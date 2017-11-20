Menu
Call for a return of car anti-theft funding

The stolen ute found near the Warwick Showgrounds in July this year.
The stolen ute found near the Warwick Showgrounds in July this year. Jonno Colfs
Sean Teuma
by

WHILE election talk is heating up, calls have been made for the winning party to reinstate a nationwide initiative dropped by Queensland.

The National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council was formed in 1999 as a way of reducing the impacts of car thefts for Australians, however funding was cut by the Newman government in 2012.

The RACQ is pushing for funding to return, which could help areas such as Warwick.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said they had noticed a trend in increasing car thefts since the decision to cease funding.

"In 2015 there were 26 thefts in the Toowoomba and Darling Downs region, and 35 in 2016,” Ms Clinton said.

"In 2017, we are on track to see a further increase.”

The Rose City has seen a number of incidents involving car thefts recently.

On July 11, a ute was stolen from Hamilton Oval and found burnt out near the Warwick Showgrounds.

Under a fortnight later, a car was stolen near Glennie Heights, before crashing into the house of a sleeping couple, with miraculously no injuries caused.

In September, a car was taken from a home on Dragon St, and was found by police in the Condamine River.

Ms Clinton said having funding return would be beneficial.

"In the 2016-17 financial year, Queensland's passenger vehicle theft rate increased by 24 per cent compared to a national average of six percent.

"Motorists are the ones who wear the additional costs.”

Warwick Daily News
