Call for five-step domestic violence plan

Women's Legal Service CEO Angela Lynch wants all political parties to back her organisation's five-step plan for domestic and sexual violence.
Women's Legal Service CEO Angela Lynch wants all political parties to back her organisation's five-step plan for domestic and sexual violence. Supplied
Sherele Moody
by

WOMEN'S Legal Service Queensland wants all political parties to commit to a five-step plan to end domestic and sexual violence.

WLSQ hopes there will be bi-partisan support for a review of criminal law and processes in relation to violence against women and children.

The charity also wants a statewide sexual violence prevention plan, a specialist victims legal response program and commitments on increased legal and other support services as well as funding certainty for the sector.

"If victims don't get the support they need when their cases are pursued through the criminal justice system, they are likely to not report at all, or may withdraw from the process, potentially resulting in long-term impacts," WLSQ CEO Angela Lynch said.

WLSQ supported 11,500 women in 2016-17, with half of those clients coming from regional, rural and remote Queensland.

One Nation's domestic violence policy is already on the table. However, it was roundly criticised for allowing people on temporary violence protection orders to have access to children and for making it harder for victims to prove abuse.

"For goodness sake it is absolutely disgraceful," Annastacia Palaszczuk said of the policy on Tuesday.

The ALP has announced more specialist domestic violence police but it has not yet revealed its policy on the issue.

The LNP is yet to reveal its plan to reduce and deal with domestic and family violence.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. - NewsRegional

Topics:  children domestic violence family legal qldelection2017 women

