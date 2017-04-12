25°
Call for respect for Palmerin St shared zone

12th Apr 2017 7:50 AM
TAKE CARE: Andrew Gale asks motorists to slow down in Warwick shared zones, which are a source of confusion for many motorists and pedestrians in the CBD.
TAKE CARE: Andrew Gale asks motorists to slow down in Warwick shared zones, which are a source of confusion for many motorists and pedestrians in the CBD. Kerri Moore

I LOVE the streetscapes of our towns, the history, the monuments, and the quirky statues.

The brass monkeys in Stanthorpe, the bullocks in Killarney and even the statue of Thomas Joseph Byrnes in Warwick.

I'm not saying the statue of the former premier is quirky, but the way it confuses the hell out of out of town motorists who try to drive around it like a roundabout is a bit amusing at times. Hopefully, no-one ever takes him out with a caravan or something and we end up with half a ton of marble ex-premier scattered all over the main street. Maybe it's time we considered moving him to the side of the road before that happens. I'm sure he would see the sense in that. But that's another story.

Having been a driving instructor in Warwick for the last decade the "shared zone” in Warwick is also one of those things I'd call a little quirky.

I have been to plenty of towns around Australia and seen a few others, Glen Innes has one in the main street and so does Gladstone and they work very well. Our shared zone in Warwick seems to work pretty well too. It has its moments, but I can't recall the last time we had a pedestrian struck in there so it must be doing something right.

Now the shared zone creates a lot of confusion with drivers and especially with learner drivers and those from out of town who come here to do driving tests. They sail up Palmerin or Grafton St straight past the pedestrians dutifully waiting to cross the road, and then straight back to the Transport Department with a big "unsuccessful” crossed on their driving test report for failing to give way to a pedestrian in a shared zone.

"But it's not like that in Toowoomba” they say. I don't know what the driving examiner says to them but when they say that to me I normally say "Have a look around my friend. You're not in Toowoomba now.”

The shared zone is very clearly mentioned in our relevant traffic legislation. (Queensland Road Rules-Section 83). Fail to give way to a pedestrian in the shared zone and you commit an offence. Same as you would if you failed to give way to a pedestrian on a crossing. Now we wouldn't do that, would we? But NOT giving way to pedestrians in the shared zone almost seems to be the norm rather than the opposite.

I suppose some of the confusion lies in the fact that there are several "crossing points” engineered in the shared zone. The careful placement of trees, rose bushes, bollards and colourful pavers are designed to "encourage” pedestrians to cross at these points, but, and here's the bit we don't seem to get, the pedestrians can cross anywhere in the shared zone and we, the drivers must give way to them or we commit an offence. One we can get fined for.

$365 - and three demerit point. Yes, you heard me right. $365 dollary-doos and three points. Same as disobeying a traffic light, stop sign and not wearing a seat belt among other things. And as mentioned before, if you do this in a driving test, you fail. So, the shared zone means - vehicles give way to pedestrians. Full stop.

In Warwick that means from The Bluebird Café all the way to the Leslie Park War Memorial on Palmerin and from St Marks Church all the way to Guy St on Grafton.

I teach my driving school students to treat the area as a pedestrian mall, like Queen St, Brisbane for example. Except we can drive through it.

This doesn't mean I'm advising pedestrians to fight for their right of way, not unless you like hospital food. Only a fool would die defending their right of way against a car when you are walking. I'm just asking our drivers to be a lot more careful. Give way to all pedestrians in the entire zone. And one more thing, don't lay on the horn or abuse the learner drivers for stopping for pedestrians. They are just obeying the rules.

