COWBOYS forward Gavin Cooper has called on the rugby league community to rally around a former under-20s player.

Rogan Dean tragically lost his left foot in a motorcycle accident last month, with a Go Fund Me page set up to support him and his family.

The accident cut short a promising career for the winger, who scored 33 tries in 68 Intrust Super Cup appearances.

Former Cowboys under-20s player Rogan Dean doing rehabilitation exercises

"They're trying to raise $50,000 for him, I think that's the least we can do as a rugby league community to get together," Cooper said. "I haven't (spoken to him) for a long time, I remember him playing here and he played for my beloved Ipswich Jets as well."

So far the fundraiser has reached over $15,000, and the Jets updated their fan base on Dean's progress yesterday.

Dean said he was working towards having a prosthesis made, in the hope that with its support he would soon be able to walk again.

Rogan Dean in action for the Jets.

"I'm just staying positive, doing my rehab, and I'm right now focused on getting a new leg," he said. "I'm going to the hospital a few times a week and I'm waiting for the tissue to heal. I've started a shrinking process where I wear a compression sock over my 'stump' for two weeks, and that shrinking will continue for a few years yet, but in the first few weeks it shrinks quite rapidly so I'm wearing a compression sock to speed things up. I'm ahead of progress in the rehab."

To support Dean, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rogan-dean.

Originally published as Call goes out to rally around Rogan