Call out for Warwick creators

Elyse Wurm | 19th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
FOOTPRINT: Warwick creators are keen to start a Boomerang Bags branch in the Rose City.
FOOTPRINT: Warwick creators are keen to start a Boomerang Bags branch in the Rose City. Contributed

WOOLWORTHS and Coles have pledged to ban the bag by this time next year and local plastic alternatives are popping their heads up to help shoppers get prepared.

Boomerang Bags Stanthorpe has created more than 1400 recycled fabric bags since being established in June last year from pre-loved materials such as doona covers, tea towels and curtains.

A group of volunteers meets to create the reuseable bags each week, now a call has been thrown out to Warwick to begin a branch.

Stanthorpe branch co-ordinator Brooke Summerville said a number of people in Warwick had shown interest in establishing a branch, but a leader was needed.

Ms Summerville said the community was embracing the project.

here has been an increased interest from businesses in participating in Boomerang Bags, which is really positive,” she said.

"For the first time since starting, we have more requests than finished bags.

"At the moment we can't sew quick enough.”

Warwick seamstress Susan Cruickshank sews with the Stanthrope group, saying it was a great example of what could be done in Warwick.

"There's a rising generation that's not just got knowledge, but are trying to make active steps to minimise their footsteps,” Mrs Cruickshank said.

"Why not a town like Warwick?”

Mrs Cruickshank said each fabric bag created would save an "exponential number” of their plastic counterparts.

"I loved the idea that now that our town has committed through the major supermarkets that we need to have something in place,” she said. "With all the new businesses coming to Rose City it would be lovely to have a town conscious about the environmental evil that these plastic bags are.”

Boomerang Bags started in Burleigh in 2013 and has grown to 355 communities around the world.

Ms Summerville said greater awareness about the environmental impact of plastic bags had helped gather momentum behind the group in Stanthorpe.

"A lot of it is a breaking the habit and education of what alternatives are there that are just as convenient,” she said.

Mrs Cruickshank said a bag was a "conversation starter”.

"We don't have it behind a cupboard door, it's part of the every day,” she said.

For information, email Brooke Summerville at

stanthorpe@gmail.com.

Topics:  ban the bag boomerang bags plastic free july warwick community

