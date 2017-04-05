Call to arms to build Warwick memorial

LEST WE FORGET: The Warwick Anzac Memorial Committee are working for a memorial similar to the Currumbin-Palm Beach RSL memorial.

FOR Warwick ex-serviceman John Felton, the Leslie Park Cenotaph is holy ground.

The Vietnam veteran wants to create a memorial wall at the sacred site.

As the Anzac Memorial Committee chairman, Mr Felton is urging the community to dig deep and donate to the cause to bring the project to life.

"We need to come up with $80,000 and at the moment got about $3400, so we're asking people to support us,” he said.

"We have the promise of another $6000 Department of Veteran Affairs grants.

"We're hoping to have a wall listing all the wars from the Boer War to the current war, as well as a place for people to lay poppies, similar to the Currumbin-Palm Beach RSL Memorial.”

Mr Felton said Southern Downs Regional Council had started plans for the sandstone memorial - a nod to the district's heritage buildings.

"We hope to have it up and running by next Anzac Day to mark 100 years since the end of World War I,” he said.

"We also want to have a statue of Warrant Office Ron Swanton.

"We need the support of veterans and anyone who has lost someone in combat because those are the people who are passionate.”

To make a donation, go to Warwick Credit Union on Palmerin St.