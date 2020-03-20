Call to God: Coronavirus crisis hits local churches

The coronavirus pandemic may be yet to actually reach Warwick, but that hasn’t stopped the town’s religious community from feeling its effects.

Following the Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ban on all non-essential indoor gathering of more than 100 people, dozens of churches throughout the community have had to modify, postpone, or outright cancel their usual services to prevent the spread of the disease.

These changes come at a time when the coronavirus outbreak may be causing locals to rely heavily on their faith as a source of guidance, strength, or support, as the strain of a pandemic hits a region already recovering from the hardship of seasons of drought and bushfires.

This week, the Catholic Church in Victoria and some capital cities enforced a blanket ban on all mass services, and many other denominations across the country are being encouraged to reduce gatherings or suspend them altogether.

David Bailey, pastor at Warwick’s Presbyterian Church, said his congregations will continue as they have less than fifty people in attendance; however, he is making as many changes as possible to ensure his community feels safe to keep going to weekly services.

“We have taken out every second row of seating so we are further apart, we’ll have hand sanitiser available for everyone to use on the way in and the way out, and we’re cancelling group morning teas and lunches,” Mr Bailey said.

“We are considering a lot of other alternatives too. Livestreaming is one, as is meeting out in a paddock or somewhere in fresh, open air. A third is potentially meeting in smaller groups – rather than meeting in one gathering on Sunday, we could meet in four or five smaller gatherings in peoples’ homes.”

“One of our key convictions is getting together, it’s so important. People are desperate for healthy communities, and we want our church to be not just physically healthy, but emotionally and spiritually healthy too.”

HIGH HOPES: Reverend Ansie Liebenberg looks to technology to keep community spirits high through crisis.

However, one problem that both Mr Bailey and the Freestone Uniting Church’s Reverend Ansie Liebenberg have both encountered is the high proportion of elderly people in their congregations, who could find it difficult to transition to an online or livestreamed alternative.

“We have a directive from our Uniting Church to say that all face-to-face church services will be put on hold. We’re still trying to care for everyone – we do have services available online, but we have to care for our most vulnerable, the elderly,” Rev Liebenberg said.

“We have been very blessed that we have a very good technical team of people who have been dragging us into 21st century, but that doesn’t necessarily help us help our whole community.”

Both religious leaders stressed that regardless of changes to regular services, Warwick’s churches will continue to provide their communities with the support they need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“In times of hardship, the churches are always full. When governments, political systems, and medical systems fail, where else do you go? Faith helps you keep your head up when everyone else is losing theirs,” Rev Liebenberg said.

“Faith is important in times of crisis – it gives people hope and peace in the middle of the storm, and that’s what we need.”