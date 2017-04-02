Call website for flood information - let police fight crime

FLOOD INFORMATION: Floodwaters from the back of the United Fuels Service Station on Helene St on Friday.

IF you want flood information, call or google 131940 - that is the word from Sergeant Lisa Self, of Warwick police.

On Saturday, Sgt Self fielded 84 calls on her shift from 6am about flood information.

"I had one request for information on travelling from Rockhampton to Tamworth,” she said.

"I don't know if they ring a series of police stations or one in the middle.

"Main Roads and the councils look after the roads, their information is more accurate, all we would do is look at the same website.

"The flood calls stop us doing our other work like fighting crime.”

Sgt Self said some callers complained that the website was out of date.

"Individual roads are only updated when their status changes,” she said.

Sgt Self used the bridge over the Condamine River at Murray's Bridge as an example of an official change in status.

"While the water was down earlier, the bridge was officially opened up to traffic at 11am Saturday after an engineer had inspected the bridge,” she said.