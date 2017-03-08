Calling all green thumbs

AUTUMN GLORY: Keith and Kaye Mundey's garden at Tannymorel will be open to the public this weekend.

IT'S AUTUMN and that means many of you are gearing up to plant your favourite flowers, vegetables and herbs while there is still warmth in the ground and now that we can enjoy some DIY without the searing summer heat.

To give you ideas, two of the region's most beautiful gardens will be open to explore this weekend.

The extensive formal gardens at Melrose Station in Killarney and Kaye and Keith Mundey's country-style garden at Tannymorel will be open from 9am-4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Mrs Mundey said it was the third time the couple had invited the public to browse their garden with up to 1200 people attending each year.

"We decided to do it again as a way of giving back to the community as both open gardens will raise funds for local charities and people have been asking when we would have an open garden again," Mrs Mundey said.

The Mundey's garden is at 1319 Yangan Killarney Rd, Tannymorel and Melrose Station, Barlows Gate Rd, Killarney. Admission is $5 for adults.