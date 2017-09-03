Camera problems result in Council Q and A recording issue

NOT CAPTURED: Southern Downs Regional Council say their cameras failed to pick up their recent Q&A session in Stanthorpe.

FOR anyone unable to attend Southern Downs Regional Council's recent Q&A session in Stanthorpe but keen to know what transpired - it seems you'd be out of luck.

About 40 residents attended the meeting on Thursday, August 24 in Stanthorpe, more than the 16 council said were present at Warwick's the week before.

Hot topics such as the invasive pest scheme, Emu Swamp Dam, Stanthorpe YMCA and pool and a proposed mountain bike track on Mt Marlay were all discussed in a lengthy evening.

The meeting went for so long however - council's cameras failed to capture proceedings.

"The Q&A session in Stanthorpe went for much longer than expected, by more than two hours. The recording capability of the camera meant that no audio was captured due to the batteries going flat,” a SDRC spokesperson said.

"Council's IT team have tried to recover the necessary data but have been unable to do so, and as such, no recording is available. Council apologises for any inconvenience caused to the public.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie used time during the meeting to suggest some of the current negativity being directed toward council was based on misinformation, using the invasive pest scheme as an example.

It's not yet clear when council might hold its next information session.