Campbell ready to race in Spain

Warwick driver Matt Campbell will line up for round one of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup this weekend in Spain.

MOTOR RACING: Warwick champion race driver Matt Campbell is to get his first taste of international competition this weekend when he puts his foot down for the first race of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Race one is the Formula One Gran Premio De Espana and will take place on the 4.62km Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

The weekend will include free practice, qualifying and two races, with the first kicking off on Saturday at 6.25pm (Spanish time).

This step into the European racing calendar comes on the back of a stellar 2016 for Campbell in Australia.

Campbell won the Porsche Carrera Cup of Australia, driving for the McElrea Racing team.

He won 13 of the 24 races and finished 132.5 points clear of second placed Alex Davidson.

In February Campbell made the move to Europe in preparation for his international debut as a Porsche Factory Junior driver.