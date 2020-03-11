Campdraft cancellation brings silver lining

RACES ARE ON: The campdraft will be replaced with camel races this year.

NOT backing down to the complications of drought, the Inglewood Show has introduced a new and exciting event to fill the void of their usual campdraft.

For the first time, camel races will feature this Saturday afternoon.

Show entertainment co-ordinator Jamie Bennett said pulling together an alternative was hard work but exciting.

"We couldn't hold the campdraft this year due to the drought impacting cattle so we had to come up with a viable alternative that didn't take up too much water," she said.

"We linked up with Lionel Keegan, who owns Southern Cross Camels, and he's been in the game for a long time so it will be a really good-quality drawcard for the show."

The camel races will kick off on Saturday afternoon hosted by Aussie bush poet Murray Hartin.

"We are pretty excited to have a poet that popular and talented and he will be auctioning off the camels," Mrs Bennett said.

"Hopefully he will be doing some poetry between races."

Mrs Bennett said while dusty grounds were originally anticipated, recent rains had been a huge turning point for the outlook of the show.

"We were thinking we'd need water carts for the dust but now we've actually had to get the mowers out," she said.

"The grounds are green and it's awesome so we hope it will draw out optimistic and bring people to the show."

To make way for the camel race, Mrs Bennett said a whole new ring had to be ploughed in the centre of the showgrounds.

"The committee have really pulled together to think outside of the box this year and make it all happen," she said.

While some aspects of the show had been affected by a dry past year, another key event had strong entries for this weekend.

"Commercial cattle is looking quite healthy this year, with heaps of children entered, which is good to see," Mrs Bennett said.

"Track cattle is also looking good and in general there's been a fair bit of excitement and hype throughout the whole community for the show."

The camel races will kick off at 1pm on Saturday at the Inglewood Showgrounds.

Punters and business owners are invited to put in a bid at the auction.

The Inglewood Show runs this Friday and Saturday.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for pensioners and free for under 18s.

