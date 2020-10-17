CAMPDRAFT COMEBACK: Warwick event to revive local industry

WARWICK’S rodeo and campdraft industry is finally back in the saddle, with next week’s event already boasting a full draft and promising spectator numbers.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s campdraft event on October 24 will see dozens of competitors from across the region take the arena for the first time in months.

With entrants across novice, maiden, juvenile, and junior drafts, the COVID-Safe event will invite up to 1000 spectators to take in the action.

Following the cancellation of Warwick’s annual rodeo, Show and Rodeo Society marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey said the event was more important for the industry than ever.

“We have filled our drafts, which we opened to volunteers and members first because of all their hard work and dedication, and then we opened it up to locals,” Mrs McKelvey said.

“Our event this time of year is normally a big event or the ‘Melbourne Cup of campdrafting’, so for some, to be able to have a crack in the Warwick arena is a bit of a novelty.”

Mrs McKelvey added the day would be focused on family-friendly fun, with the arena action to kick off from 6am with an open bar and canteen.

One of many of the society’s volunteers to throw his hat in the ring, rodeo president Peel Tribe said the campdraft would be a vital opportunity to bring the community together.

“I’ve got a coupe of horses I can give a run down there, and have a bit of fun with the guys who turn up every year and keep the show running,” Mr Tribe said.

“I imagine there will be a few to come down and have a bit of a look for something to do, so it’ll be great to have a few spectators if we can.

“The main thing is it’s a way for the Show and Rodeo Society to thank their valued sponsors, volunteers, and members for supporting us throughout the year, and trying to give back to them a bit.”

Spectators can head down to the Warwick Showgrounds from 6am on Saturday, October 24 to get involved. Entry will be through Gate 4 from Palmerin St.

