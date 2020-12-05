Menu
Works on the Middle Creek Bridge on Sherwood Creek road are coming along nicely. Photo: Noel Backman
Council News

Can Santa deliver this bridge for Christmas?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
RESIDENTS who are used to using the historic Middle Creek bridge could be in for a nice Christmas present as works to complete its replacement reach the pointy end.

Clarence Valley Council have set a cracking pace on the new concrete bridge on Sherwood Creek Road, with work commencing in July.

The new Middle Creek Bridge on Sherwood Creek. Photo: Noel Backman
In their last update in mid-November, Council expected work to be completed by Christmas and judging by these new photos, it is not far off.

Residents who live along the road can breathe a sigh of relief in not having to use the dreaded detour for the first time in months.

Photo: Noel Backman
While there are rumours of a secret road known only by locals, for the rest of the public there has been no access to Glenreagh from the Corindi exit on the Pacific Highway.

The original bridge was more than 80-years-old and the reconstruction - paid for by the Federal Government - was considered to be quite tricky given its height above the water level.

