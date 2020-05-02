Can Warwick be trusted with easing restrictions?

PLAYING IT SAFE: Families can once again head to the park for a picnic.

QUEENSLANDERS have earned a taste of freedom this weekend, as strong compliance rates lead to a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

For the first time since early March, Southern Downs residents will be able to explore their beautiful surroundings with members of their usual household and one additional person.

Warwick acting sergeant Ian Buckmaster said the force had been impressed with the level of community respect for restrictions.

"Everyone has been very on side with it all, and assisting us greatly," he said.

"We've only given out two or three COVID-19 infringement notices, and that's only happened when it's been tied in with hooning offences and they've had more than two people in the car.

"It's when people draw attention to themselves."

There have been no incidents of police having to enter homes to check social distancing restrictions, and only a few cases of residents trying to dob in neighbours.

"We've had a couple of calls from people alerting us," Sgt Buckmaster said.

"But when we've spoken more about it, we find they just have a past issue with the person in question.

"They're trying to get them in trouble, they're not actually committing any offences."

From today, local police will be conducting high-visibility patrols to ensure nobody goes overboard with their new-found freedoms.

Police will keep a close eye on parks in particular, but Sgt Buckmaster says crews will only step in if there's a very obvious breach.

"We're not going out of our way to upset people," he said.

In order to ensure your compliance and stop the spread of coronavirus, here is everything you need to know about the latest lockdown restrictions.

What you can do

Go for a drive

Ride a motorbike

Jetski or boat

Shop for non-essential items like clothes or books

Have a picnic

Visit a national park

What you can't do

Travel more than 50KM from your home

Meet with more than one person outside of your usual household

Get closer than 1.5M to others

