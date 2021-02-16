Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

        Premium Content NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

        Crime Police seized a stash of methamphetamines and more than $13,000 in cash in the Southern Downs arrest.

        NAMED: Warwick drug offenders who faced court this week

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick drug offenders who faced court this week

        Crime Meth, MDMA, marijuana, and more. These were the Warwick residents convicted of drug...

        BRIGHT IDEA: Council’s new idea to boost sunflower tourism/safety

        Premium Content BRIGHT IDEA: Council’s new idea to boost sunflower...

        News How a creative new approach to ‘sunflower selfies’ could save Southern Downs’...

        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Data reveals the most popular baby names for your region