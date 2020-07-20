Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bowel cancer is 99% curable if detected early
Bowel cancer is 99% curable if detected early
Your Story

Can you help Warwick reduce it high rate of bowel cancer cases?

20th Jul 2020 12:21 PM

I am Mal from the Rotary Bowelscan Queensland committee. You can find us by searching for #BowelscanQLD.

I'm contacting clubs and organisations in Warwick because I've discovered the town has the one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the state at 24% above the national average.

Bowel cancer is 99% curable if found early but only 50% ARE detected early and we suspect it is because people don't know or, worse, ignore the symptoms or don't want to think about getting close to their poo.

But ask a person who has bowel cancer if it is worth doing a 5 minute test on their poo to avoid what they are going through and typically their answer is "GET OVER THE POO PHOBIA! DO THE TEST"

Can you help us prevent unnecessary deaths from bowel cancer amongst your members and supporters? 10% of bowel cancer cases are under 50 and we've interviewed young Queenslanders who have had it in their 30's so it is NOT just an old person's disease.

If you like, we can arrange to make a Zoom presentation for your members or, if you wanted to see the full story, this is a video of what we are offering.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxQ4k8x91tM

 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two involved in Maryvale traffic crash

        premium_icon Two involved in Maryvale traffic crash

        News Paramedics transport young boy to Warwick Hospital.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        Property Here’s our postcode’s grandest properties, perfect for your next investment or...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites