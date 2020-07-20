Can you help Warwick reduce it high rate of bowel cancer cases?

I am Mal from the Rotary Bowelscan Queensland committee. You can find us by searching for #BowelscanQLD.



I'm contacting clubs and organisations in Warwick because I've discovered the town has the one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the state at 24% above the national average.



Bowel cancer is 99% curable if found early but only 50% ARE detected early and we suspect it is because people don't know or, worse, ignore the symptoms or don't want to think about getting close to their poo.

But ask a person who has bowel cancer if it is worth doing a 5 minute test on their poo to avoid what they are going through and typically their answer is "GET OVER THE POO PHOBIA! DO THE TEST"



Can you help us prevent unnecessary deaths from bowel cancer amongst your members and supporters? 10% of bowel cancer cases are under 50 and we've interviewed young Queenslanders who have had it in their 30's so it is NOT just an old person's disease.



If you like, we can arrange to make a Zoom presentation for your members or, if you wanted to see the full story, this is a video of what we are offering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxQ4k8x91tM



