CANCELLED: Rain washes out beloved Christmas event

CANCELLED: (From left) Henri Eastwell, 10, Isaiah Hull, 11, Angus, 8, and Darcy Eastwell, 6, enjoying the Carols in the Park in previous years.

CANCELLED: (From left) Henri Eastwell, 10, Isaiah Hull, 11, Angus, 8, and Darcy Eastwell, 6, enjoying the Carols in the Park in previous years.

WARWICK residents looking forward to tonight’s Carols in the Park have received a disappointing update.

Southern Downs Regional Council issued a statement at 1pm stating tonight’s Christmas event had been cancelled.

“The wind and rain have been the main considerations for this decision,” it read.

“Council and the committee would like to thank all of the volunteers who have assisted in the preparations for the 2020 event. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The post seemed to indicate organisers will not reschedule the event for 2020.

It comes as the Stanthorpe carols was similarly washed out on Friday night.

Carols in the Park would have been one of the first SDRC run events to go ahead this year due to coronavirus.