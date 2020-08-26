Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Falls Festival has been cancelled.
Falls Festival has been cancelled. Marc Stapelberg
News

CANCELLED: Shock decision on Falls Festival Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
by
26th Aug 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

FALLS Festival Byron Bay has been cancelled for 2020.

Organisers confirmed the news today, saying that "given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won't be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year's timeframe."

"As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority," they said.

"Consider this a raincheck and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand."

The Northern Rivers leg of the festival is held annually at North Byron Parklands in Yelgun.

Falls Festival 20/21 was meant to be the 28th version of the event.

More to come.

byron bay falls festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News A Brisbane virologist has warned there could be several missing COVID-19 cases that led to the latest outbreak, who have gone undetected for the simplest of reasons.

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health Brisbane COVID cases: How authorities are tracking cluster link

        Serial thief flouts Rose City ban to go on stealing spree

        Premium Content Serial thief flouts Rose City ban to go on stealing spree

        News The Warwick man was given a jail sentence after pleading guilty to stealing, yet...

        SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        Premium Content SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        News With storm and bushfire seasons on the way, this could be your chance to step up...