Lucy Wieland was jailed on Tuesday. Source: Instagram
Crime

Cancer faker jailed, forced to repay $30K for fraud

by ELISABETH SILVESTER, SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Aug 2020 2:57 PM
A woman who faked cancer to scam the Townsville community of almost $55,000 has been jailed and forced to repay most of the cash.

Former Townsville resident Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, pleaded guilty at Townsville Magistrates Court today to seven charges including fraud, after documenting her fake battle with terminal ovarian cancer that she never had, raising about $55,000 via GoFundMe.

Wieland, who was seven months pregnant at her sentence today, was sentenced to two years' jail with a parole eligibility date of February 14.

Police alleged Wieland defrauded her ex-boyfriend, Bradley James Congerton, between the end of May and mid-October 2018, and that she also dishonestly obtained money from the Baseball Association of Townsville.

Lucy Wieland pleaded guilty to seven charges at court on Tuesday.
Mr Congerton, who is a soldier in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of her alleged illness.

Her defence lawyer, Michael Hibble told the court Wieland has a rare mental disorder where she faked her illness to gain sympathy.

Police allege the woman received $55,000 fraudulently claiming the funds would go towards treating her ovarian cancer. – photo Supplied image from GoFundMe
Wieland told police she did not remember the seven months where she was telling friends and family she was sick.

Police prosecutor Tim Madden told the court Wieland blatantly lied about her illness on medical forms when she donated blood several times in 2018.

Wieland was escorted to prison by correctional officers. She is due to give birth in October.

editors picks qld crime

