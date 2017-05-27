22°
Cancer survivors fight for fitness

Sophie Lester
| 27th May 2017 4:00 PM
FIGHTING BACK: Cancer survivors can get stuck back into a fitness regime with a free program at WIRAC.
FIGHTING BACK: Cancer survivors can get stuck back into a fitness regime with a free program at WIRAC.

ONE Warwick program is helping cancer survivors to feel fighting fit again.

The second instalment of the Cancer Survivors Program has just begun at WIRAC.

Co-ordinator of the program in Warwick, Alex Cutmore, said the resistance-based training regime had attracted survivors of all ages.

"We wrapped up our first run of the program in April, which we had about 11 people for,” Alex said.

"We've just started our second in the last couple of weeks.

"It's all done within our gym and we give our clients the program, which is based largely around weight training with a bit of cardio and flexibility work thrown in.

"Every session they do is supervised by either myself or another trainer and part of what we do is modify the program to fit their capability and we can make it work for anybody.”

Members of the program do two one-hour sessions per week from 4-5pm on Monday and Wednesday.

Alex said anyone who has been through cancer could sign up for the program.

"It is a completely free program and anyone who has been diagnosed with any type of cancer in the past five years is able to join,” he said.

"We do prefer people start all at the same time as it makes it easier for us to help them monitor their progress but if anyone has any questions or is interested in signing on they can call the centre.

"I'm very happy for them to leave their details and we can have a chat about what the program involves.”

One of the main aims of the program is to improve the mental well-being of participants as well as physical health.

"It's about improving health and their gen- eral well being really, so having that physical fitness as well as mental health,” Alex said.

"The feedback we've had has been great and everyone we've had has been happy with their progress.

"We've had a fair spread of ages from participants, with the youngest being 24 and the oldest being 65, but everyone's had some sort of exercise routine prior to their cancer treatment.

"For me, helping people get back to exercise, particularly people who have gone through the adversity of their cancer treatment to help make them happier and healthier again is very rewarding.”

For more, phone WIRAC on 46617955.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cancer survivor program health warwick community wirac

