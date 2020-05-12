Cancer victim remembered with heartfelt mural

RESDIENTS who happen to pass by one Warwick woman’s home are set to be delighted with a colourful new mural, honouring local art and her friend lost to cancer.

Tracey Lee only moved in a month ago, but she’s already began the process of adorning the side of her railway cottage with pictures of hot air balloons, a symbol of those close to her that have passed.

“I had the design idea because my friend who had cancer and passed away was on medication that made him hallucinate and when he came out, he’d say he thought he was on hot air balloons,” he said.

“It was strange because he’d never been in one but I bought this home and it needed renovations at the front and I thought in the meantime, I could paint a mural and honour him and a local lady was happy to do it for me.”

Ms Lee said after she lost her dear friend of thirty years, she began to see hot air balloons pop up wherever she went and chose to fill her home with images and trinkets that reminded her of him.

“I actually have a friend currently who is losing a battle with terminal illness, so I’m thinking when she passes she’ll be up floating in one of the hot air balloons on my house too.”

Ms Lee’s new home wasn’t originally part of her plan, as she came to Warwick for a temporary stay to be with her mother three years ago.

“I just love it here, the way the sun sets, and the people so now I’m a Warwick girl, my home I call ‘sunset cottage’ because of the beautiful sunsets around,” she said.

“I know I’m a bit kooky and not many people would paint pictures on the front of their house but it’s a bit of fun and something nice to look at during this crazy time.”

Ms Lee said she came across painter Tina Neal when she was trawling social media for an artist to bring her idea to life.

Ms Lee hoped the sun would set over her new mural each afternoon.

“It started as a way to make something beautiful and symbolic to me and then I thought, this wall is white, a blank canvas,” she said.

“I said to Tina, why don’t I pay you to do it every few months, maybe in December I could do a Christmas tree, who knows it could become an attraction.”

“When it’s finished its going to look beautiful and it’s such a good way to support Warwick artists.”